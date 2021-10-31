Gas blasts rock central Mexican city, killing at least 1

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Early morning explosions, apparently caused by an illegal tap on a gas line, shook the central Mexican city of Puebla on Sunday, killing at least one person and injuring 11, according to state officials

Puebla Gov. Miguel Barbosa said an emergency call warning of a gas smell and cloud in the area gave officials about 80 minutes to evacuate some 2,000 people living as far as a kilometer (about half a mile) of the leak before the first of three explosions, which came shortly before 3 a.m.