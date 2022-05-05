Garland: Escaped murder suspect, guard 'extremely dangerous' MICHAEL BALSAMO, Associated Press May 5, 2022 Updated: May 5, 2022 5:27 p.m.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Attorney General Merrick Garland said Thursday that an escaped murder suspect and jail officer who aided him are “regarded as extremely dangerous” and the U.S. Marshals Service has taken over leading the search for the two fugitives.
Law enforcement officials in Alabama have been looking for Casey White, who was awaiting trial on a capital murder case, and Vicky White, a jail official, since they vanished after leaving the Lauderdale County Detention Center last week. The two are not related, but had a “special relationship,” authorities said.
MICHAEL BALSAMO