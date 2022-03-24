'Gargantuan task': Why India's renewable push will be hard ANUPAM NATH and ANIRUDDHA GHOSAL, Associated Press March 24, 2022 Updated: March 24, 2022 12:29 a.m.
Timungi said she was beaten by the police despite being pregnant during a protest against the transfer of her family's agricultural land to build a solar park. Injured, she was taken to a hospital. “I came back home and I suffered a miscarriage that night,” she said. Protests have been simmering in the village in Nagaon district in northeastern India's Assam state since January 2021. Timungi is among several poor families belonging to India's indigenous communities who contest the sale of 91 acres of land to New Delhi-based green energy producer Azure Power Global Limited. Anupam Nath/AP Show More Show Less
NAGAON, India (AP) — Plans to build a sprawling solar park on land cultivated for generations by indigenous farmers in India's Himalayan foothills erupted in violent clashes with police last year after their crops were bulldozed for the development.
Most men from the farming village of a few hundred in Assam state were out looking for work on Dec. 29. One of the few people who remained was Champa Timungpi, who says she was beaten by police and kicked in the stomach when she tried to protest.
ANUPAM NATH and ANIRUDDHA GHOSAL