GOP source: Priebus mulling run for Wisconsin governor

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Reince Priebus, a former White House chief of staff to Donald Trump, has called Republican donors and power brokers in Wisconsin to discuss a possible bid for governor or the U.S. Senate next year, according to a GOP strategist who spoke directly with Priebus about his deliberations.
The Republican described Priebus, who now works for a law firm and lives outside Washington, as far away from making a decision and largely listening to donors' advice. The strategist was not authorized to comment publicly about Priebus’s discussions and spoke on condition of anonymity.