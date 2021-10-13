GOP's Youngkin stays away from 'Take Back Virginia' rally

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — GOP gubernatorial nominee Glenn Youngkin stayed away from a rally Wednesday featuring Republicans who have spread falsehoods about election fraud, although political allies were due to attend and former President Donald Trump, a Youngkin backer, was expected to call in.
Conservative radio host John Fredericks, a former Trump campaign chairman in Virginia, organized the “Take Back Virginia Rally” that drew at least a few hundred people in the Richmond suburbs to fire up the GOP's right wing in the runup to the Nov. 2 elections.