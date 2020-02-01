GOP rivals in Kansas district argue over wooing women voters

OLATHE, Kan. (AP) — Three Republicans running in a suburban Kansas congressional district argued Friday over what qualities would bring women voters back to the GOP after Democrats flipped the Kansas City-area seat in 2018.

Candidates Amanda Adkins, Adrienne Vallejo Foster and Sara Hart Weir debated during a statewide GOP convention in Olathe and gave several hundred Republican activists a taste of the fall campaign against freshman Democratic Rep. Sharice Davids.

But each Republican candidate argued that their personal qualities and life experiences made them the best alternative to Davids in the November general election.

Adkins cited her experience as an executive and founder of a charity and work on children's issues, while Weir said that as a former CEO of an advocacy group for the disabled, she's shown she can work across party lines. Foster suggested she could undercut Davids' support in Democratic neighborhoods in Kansas City and pointed to her Mexican heritage.

“We have been meeting with our soccer moms,” Foster said. “When I asked them, why did you — especially the moderate Republicans — why did you vote for Sharice Davids? And they said, ‘She looked different. She was a woman. She was a woman of color.' They were tired of the same-old, same-old.”

Davids in 2018 ousted four-term Republican Rep. Kevin Yoder by nearly 10 percentage points as suburban voters across the nation turned on President Donald Trump in the midterm elections. Trump narrowly lost the 3rd District in the 2016 presidential race — even as he won Kansas by nearly 21 percentage points — and Davids made national headlines as a Native American and openly LGBTQ candidate.

Davids has proven to be a prodigious fundraiser and collected nearly $580,000 in contributions during the last three months of 2019 to end the year with more than $1.5 million in cash in her campaign fund, her latest finance report shows.

Her contributions were more than the $398,000 raised by the three Republicans together during the last quarter of 2019, and they had less than $692,000 in cash combined at the end of the year. Adkins had the most cash on hand of the three Republicans, $383,000, compared with $278,000 for Weir and about $30,000 for Foster.

Foster, a regional U.S. Small Business Administration official, also is a former mayor of the Kansas City suburb of Roeland Park. She previously served as executive director of the Kansas Hispanic and Latino American Affairs Commission under former GOP Gov. Sam Brownback.

Foster said she has many Democratic relatives in the Kansas City area who plan to vote for her and whose support will help her win Democratic votes.

Adkins, a former Kansas Republican Party chairwoman, also worked in Brownback's administration as chairwoman of the Children's Cabinet, which reviews children’s programs and proposes investments in them. She is a former executive for the medical computer systems firm Cerner Corp. and launched a charity focusing on the education and health of young children.

She said her experiences will appeal to suburban women voters and that as a longtime area resident, she knows many mothers and professional women.

“The question for all of us is who can deliver on the vision?” Adkins said in her closing statement. “Who best embodies the 3rd District?”

The national Democratic Party already has criticized Adkins and Foster for their ties to Brownback, who was unpopular when he left office early in 2018 for an ambassador's post, because of the persistent budget problems that followed a notorious tax-cutting experiment he championed.

Weir touted her work as president and CEO of the National Down Syndrome Society for more than four years before launching her campaign. She described herself as a political outsider and was the only candidate to declare support for term limits during the debate.

She touted her work in 2014 on bipartisan legislation that created savings accounts with tax advantages for the disabled and their families.

“The need to bring back some of those suburban moms to the Republican Party really is a metaphor for our ability to lead on some of these kitchen table issues,” Weir said. “What women want to see is they want to see Congress work.”

The Democratic Party has portrayed Weir as a "big pharma lobbyist" over her past work with GlaxoSmithKline, a British pharmaceuticals company. Weir has said she worked for the company for eight months in her 20s, helping to expand veterans' access to vaccines.

Brooke Goren, a spokeswoman for the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, said: “Republicans are saddled with the most reckless and radical field of candidates the 3rd District has seen in a long time who are fighting desperately to carry the mantle of Sam Brownback and Donald Trump. "

