GOP leader: Evers' Ag secretary pick doesn't have the votes

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Republican leader of the Wisconsin Senate is asking Gov. Tony Evers to withdraw his pick to lead the state agriculture department, saying there isn't enough support to confirm him.

Evers selected Brad Pfaff to lead the state Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection in January. Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald's spokesman Alec Zimmerman said in an email Friday that Pfaff does not have the votes to be confirmed. He says Fitzgerald asked Evers earlier Friday to withdraw his nomination of Pfaff before Tuesday's Senate session.

Evers' spokeswoman Melissa Baldauff did not immediately return a message seeking comment.

Pfaff has clashed with Republicans, but a Senate committee unanimously recommended he be confirmed.

The Senate has confirmed just five of Evers' Cabinet secretaries. Pfaff and the others can serve unless the Senate votes to reject confirmation.