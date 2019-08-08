GOP freezes Twitter spending after McConnell account locked

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — The Republican Party, the Trump campaign and other GOP organizations say they are freezing their spending on Twitter to protest the platform's treatment of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.

Twitter temporarily locked McConnell's campaign account Wednesday after it shared a video in which some protesters spoke of violence outside his Kentucky home, where he's recovering from a shoulder fracture.

The social media platform said in a statement that users were locked out due to a tweet "that violated our violent threats policy, specifically threats involving physical safety."

The Courier-Journal reported one protester said McConnell should have broken his neck; another spoke of violence when responding to a reference about a hypothetical McConnell voodoo doll.

Republicans say social media platforms censor conservative viewpoints. Social media companies say they have no political bias.