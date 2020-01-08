GOP former Marine officer joins Minnesota 2nd District race

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — A former Marine Corps officer has become the second Republican to announce his candidacy in the race against incumbent Democratic U.S. Rep. Angie Craig in Minnesota's 2nd Congressional District.

The St. Paul Pioneer Press reported that Tyler Kistner, of Prior Lake, who spent nine years in the Marines, announced his candidacy in a statement Tuesday. He said that after leading men and women through four overseas tours spanning the globe, he decided to run for Congress to serve his country in a different capacity.

Kistner joined the Marines after graduating from the University of Minnesota and was commissioned as an infantry officer. He served in an elite special-operations command known as the Marine Raiders.

The first Republican to enter the race against Craig was Rick Olson, an attorney and former Michigan state lawmaker who now lives in Prior Lake.

The 2nd District includes southern Twin Cities suburbs and some rural areas in southeastern Minnesota.

Craig won the office by unseating former U.S. Rep. Jason Lewis in 2018, two years after the conservative former talk radio host defeated her for an open House seat. Lewis is now seeking the Republican endorsement to challenge Democratic U.S. Sen. Tina Smith.