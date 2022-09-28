GOP congressional hopeful calls Higgins a 'fraud' in new ad

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — With Louisiana's midterm elections just weeks away, Republican Congressional candidate Holden Hoggatt released a political ad Wednesday attacking three-term GOP U.S. Rep. Clay Higgins and calling him a “fraud.”
The 48-second video mocks Higgins’ attention-grabbing Crime Stoppers videos, in which the former sheriff’s deputy urges criminals of the state's Acadiana region to turn themselves in. The ad goes on to strike at Higgins’ voting record while in office, accusing him of “abandoning hurricane victims” following a series of storms that hit Southwest Louisiana two years ago.