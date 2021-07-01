GOP candidate's private equity resume draws scrutiny in Va. STEVE PEOPLES and SARAH RANKIN, Associated Press July 1, 2021 Updated: July 1, 2021 6:13 a.m.
1 of9 FILE - In this May 11, 2021, file photo Republican gubernatorial candidate, Glenn Youngkin, speaks during an event in Richmond, Va. Youngkin amassed a personal fortune estimated at more than $300 million as a senior executive at the giant private equity firm known as the Carlyle Group. As the Republican candidate in Virginia’s upcoming governor’s race, he has avoided talking about his business career in detail while casting himself as a successful businessman who spent decades “building businesses and creating jobs.” Steve Helber/AP Show More Show Less
2 of9 In this June 29, 2021, photo, Judy Pavlick, 74, poses outside where she lives at a mobile home park in Sunnyvale, Calif. Newly retired, Pavlick was among hundreds of seniors who enjoyed the low cost-of-living and friendly atmosphere at Plaza Del Rey, a sprawling mobile home park in Sunnyvale. Then the Carlyle Group acquired the property and things began to change. Pavlick's rent surged by more than 7%. Additional increases followed. She said the unexpected jump forced her and her neighbors, many on fixed incomes and unable to relocate, to sometimes choose between food and medicine. Eric Risberg/AP Show More Show Less 3 of9
4 of9 In this June 29, 2021, photo, Judy Pavlick, 74, poses outside where she lives at a mobile home park in Sunnyvale, Calif. Newly retired, Pavlick was among hundreds of seniors who enjoyed the low cost-of-living and friendly atmosphere at Plaza Del Rey, a sprawling mobile home park in Sunnyvale. Then the Carlyle Group acquired the property and things began to change. Pavlick's rent surged by more than 7%. Additional increases followed. She said the unexpected jump forced her and her neighbors, many on fixed incomes and unable to relocate, to sometimes choose between food and medicine. Eric Risberg/AP Show More Show Less
5 of9 In this June 29, 2021, photo, Judy Pavlick, 74, poses outside where she lives at a mobile home park in Sunnyvale, Calif. Newly retired, Pavlick was among hundreds of seniors who enjoyed the low cost-of-living and friendly atmosphere at Plaza Del Rey, a sprawling mobile home park in Sunnyvale. Then the Carlyle Group acquired the property and things began to change. Pavlick's rent surged by more than 7%. Additional increases followed. She said the unexpected jump forced her and her neighbors, many on fixed incomes and unable to relocate, to sometimes choose between food and medicine. Eric Risberg/AP Show More Show Less 6 of9
7 of9 In this June 29, 2021, photo, Judy Pavlick, 74, stands on the patio outside where she lives at a mobile home park in Sunnyvale, Calif. Newly retired, Pavlick was among hundreds of seniors who enjoyed the low cost-of-living and friendly atmosphere at Plaza Del Rey, a sprawling mobile home park in Sunnyvale. Then the Carlyle Group acquired the property and things began to change. Pavlick's rent surged by more than 7%. Additional increases followed. She said the unexpected jump forced her and her neighbors, many on fixed incomes and unable to relocate, to sometimes choose between food and medicine. Eric Risberg/AP Show More Show Less
8 of9 In this June 29, 2021, photo, Judy Pavlick, 74, poses outside where she lives at a mobile home park in Sunnyvale, Calif. Newly retired, Pavlick was among hundreds of seniors who enjoyed the low cost-of-living and friendly atmosphere at Plaza Del Rey, a sprawling mobile home park in Sunnyvale. Then the Carlyle Group acquired the property and things began to change. Pavlick's rent surged by more than 7%. Additional increases followed. She said the unexpected jump forced her and her neighbors, many on fixed incomes and unable to relocate, to sometimes choose between food and medicine. Eric Risberg/AP Show More Show Less
9 of9
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Newly retired, Judy Pavlick was among hundreds of seniors who enjoyed the low cost-of-living and friendly atmosphere at Plaza Del Rey, a sprawling mobile home park in Sunnyvale, California. Then the Carlyle Group acquired the property and things began to change.
Pavlick's rent surged by more than 7%. Additional increases followed. She said the unexpected jump forced her and her neighbors, many on fixed incomes and unable to relocate, to sometimes choose between food and medicine.
Written By
STEVE PEOPLES and SARAH RANKIN