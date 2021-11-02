GOP aims to sacrifice some of its own in Georgia House remap

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia House Republicans on Tuesday unveiled a redistricting proposal that could sacrifice a handful of GOP members to fortify the party's majority for another decade, despite Democrats' recent inroads in the state.

Republicans currently hold a 103-77 majority in the lower chamber of the General Assembly, but face obstacles to continued dominance as more of the state's population becomes more concentrated in metro Atlanta. That spells trouble for GOP-dominated rural areas, especially in southern parts of the state.

Lawmakers convene Wednesday in a special session to consider legislative and congressional redistricting. They must redraw electoral districts at least once every decade following the U.S. Census to equalize populations. Georgia added more than a million people from 2010 to 2020, pushing the size of the ideal House district up more than 10% to 59,511.

State Senate Republicans have yet to release a preferred map for their own chamber. Minority Democrats have made proposals for both chambers of the General Assembly.

House Speaker David Ralston, a Blue Ridge Republican, said in a statement that the proposal released late Wednesday holds the population variance between districts to less than 1.5% in either direction, for a total variance of 1,800 people. He also said it would reduce the number of Georgia's counties split between districts from 73 to 68 and create more districts where nonwhite voters would have a chance to elect candidates of their choice.

This will be the first time in decades that Georgia lawmakers won't be required to get federal approval of their maps after the U.S. Supreme Court struck down a portion of the Voting Rights Act.

The GOP plan pulls multiple districts out of south Georgia, with Republicans pairing Rep. Dominic LaRiccia of Douglas and Rep. James Burchett of Waycross, as well as pairing Rep. Danny Mathis of Cochran and Rep. Robert Pruitt of Eastman. Parts of the district of Rep. Gerald Greene, a Cuthbert Republican poised to become the House's longest-serving member after the impending departure of Rep. Calvin Smyre, is combined with the district of Democratic Rep. Winfred Dukes of Albany.

Because Georgia state lawmakers must live in their districts for at least a year before the election, incumbents who are drawn into districts they don't like won't have the option of moving to another district to seek reelection in 2022.

Republicans appear to have saved all their northwest Georgia districts, where there was also a population crunch, by pushing Rep. Rick Jasperse’s Pickens County-based district southeast into parts of Cherokee and Forsyth counties, with him yielding population to the north and west.

In some cases, such as in northern Fulton County, the Republican map carves up existing districts and draws new ones in an apparent attempt to save embattled Republican incumbents. In other places, maps draw together Republican members, sacrificing seats currently held by the GOP. In Cobb County, Republicans Sharon Cooper and Matt Dollar are drawn into the same districts, while mapmakers created two new Democratic-leaning districts in the county. Other new Democratic-leaning districts are created in northern Gwinnett, southern Fulton County, and crossing from Fulton's Sandy Springs into DeKalb's Brookhaven.

At least one Republican-leaning new district is proposed in fast-growing Forsyth County.

___

Follow Jeff Amy on Twitter at http://twitter.com/jeffamy.