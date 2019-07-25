GOP Viewpoint: A time to be engaged

RP Democratic view web sig GOP Viewpoint RP Democratic view web sig GOP Viewpoint Photo: News@theridgefieldpress.com / Hearst Connecticut Media Photo: News@theridgefieldpress.com / Hearst Connecticut Media Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close GOP Viewpoint: A time to be engaged 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

It’s summertime and a time to spend time with your family doing “fun stuff”. However, please do not lose sight of the fact that this is a major municipal election year. In November, Ridgefield residents will elect a Board of Selectmen, town clerk, tax collector and treasurer. Certain members of the following boards and commissions will also be elected: Board of Education, Board of Finance, Planning and Zoning Commission, Board of Police Commissioners as well as members to the newly created Inland and Wetlands Board.

Ridgefield Republicans and Democrats held their caucuses and endorsed their candidates for November earlier this week. The Republican Town Committee encourages all residents to become familiar with the issues and the candidates. We are living in very uncertain times and your participation in this election process is critical. The State of Connecticut is in big financial trouble with residents showing little to no confidence in the Democratic leadership in Hartford.

We need to counteract weakness in Hartford’s leadership with strength in Ridgefield’s leadership. Please join us in supporting our Republican candidates who support limited government, common sense fiscal policy, common sense economic development policy and personal growth through individual and corporate responsibility. There will be many issues to discuss and debate. It is our duty to challenge the candidates on the issues. There will be disagreements but the RTC is confident that we can “disagree without being disagreeable.” Ridgefield needs strong leadership now more than ever.

Without a doubt, 2019 is a time to be engaged in the municipal election process. Something to be mindful of while you enjoy the rest of your summer.

The Ridgefield Republican Town Committee is responsible for this column.