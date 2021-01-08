GOP Tennessee governor acknowledges Biden as president-elect

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee Republican Gov. Bill Lee on Friday said his administration has begun working with Democratic President-elect Joe Biden's transition team, making his first public acknowledgement that Biden will be the next president.
Lee told reporters he spoke with members of the team the previous day about Tennessee's response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The governor was among many Republicans nationwide who refused to acknowledge Biden's win as President Donald Trump continuously repeated unfounded claims of election fraud.