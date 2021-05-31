Future transportation plans include more safe walking spaces

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota transportation officials have come up with a 20-year plan that they hope will encourage more walking by creating more safe spaces for pedestrians along state roads and highways.
The Minnesota Department of Transportation Statewide Pedestrian System Plan has taken two years and cost roughly $600,000 to complete, the Star Tribune reported. The 136-page report included citizen input from across the state. The report's goals include promoting walking as essential and making walking safer and more enjoyable.