Sparkling, twinkling and flashing, populated by reindeer and snowman and Santas by the sleighful, front yard light displays are more than an exuberant electronic expression of the holiday spirit.

They’re an excuse to fire up the old gas guzzler — or that new high efficiency hybrid — and drive around town, gawking.

This year, Ridgefield is offering a lot to see.

Founders Hall, Ridgefield’s senior citizens center, has sponsored a community house and yard decorating contest, that it’s calling the Founders Hall-iday Light Fight.

There’s a list of 32 highly illuminated addresses that are participating, and may be downloaded for free from the Founders Hall website.

The Light Fight is a fundraiser, however. The idea is for people to drive around, look at the beautifully decorated houses, and vote for a favorite while making a contribution to Founders Hall.

The winner will be the location that raises the most money for Founders Hall.

The 32 locations will be lit up from 6 to 9 every night through Dec. 20, when the contest ends — and, truth be told, most of them will likely be lit up nightly past New Year’s Eve, at least.

There are also photos of each lit-up location posted on founders-hall.org and people may vote by looking at the photos.

But the best way to see the holiday yard art in Light Fight is live, at night. Founders Hall says it should take about an hour for someone touring in the order on their address sheets.

“There are no tickets to buy to view the displays, and voting is optional but very much appreciated,” Founders Hall says on its website. “All are welcome!”