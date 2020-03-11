Funding released to help repair flood-damaged roads, bridges

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Federal officials have released emergency funds to help repair roads and bridges damaged by flooding last month in Kentucky, officials said.

Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao announced on Tuesday that $2 million is available to the state.

Heavy rain fell across Kentucky beginning on Feb. 3 and caused flash flooding and landslides. The governor declared a state of emergency four days later.

The funds will reimburse Kentucky for costs associated with emergency repairs to federal-aid highways. More than 160 damaged sites across 10 counties were reported, officials said.

“These emergency funds will help communities in Kentucky repair vital transportation routes,” Chao said in a statement.