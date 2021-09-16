Fulton board gets new chair as Georgia reviews its elections

ATLANTA (AP) — Commissioners in Fulton County picked a lobbyist for Stacey Abrams to lead their election board as a state panel reviews how elections are conducted in Georgia's most populous county.
The Fulton County Board of Commissioners voted Wednesday to appoint former Atlanta City Council president Cathy Woolard to chair the five-person county Board of Registration and Elections. Her nomination by Board of Commissioners Chair Robb Pitts succeeded despite condemnation of the choice by Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, Georgia's top elections official.