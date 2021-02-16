Fulton County election board votes to fire election director KATE BRUMBACK, Associated Press Feb. 16, 2021 Updated: Feb. 16, 2021 2:10 p.m.
Fulton County Ga. election chief Richard Barron listens during a press conference as the presidential recount gets under way Wednesday morning, Nov. 25, 2020 at the Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta. County election workers across Georgia have begun an official machine recount of the roughly 5 million votes cast in the presidential race in the state. The recount was requested by President Donald Trump after certified results showed him losing the state to Democrat Joe Biden by 12,670 votes, or 0.25%.
Fulton County Ga. election chief Richard Barron listens to a question during a press conference while workers scan ballots behind him as the presidential recount gets under way Wednesday morning, Nov. 25, 2020 at the Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta.
Fulton County Elections Director Richard Barron talks to the media about the ballot count for the general election at State Farm Arena on Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020, in Atlanta.
Richard Barron, Fulton County Director of Registration and Elections, speaks during a ribbon cutting ceremony for a new Fulton County mobile voting bus in downtown Atlanta, Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020.
ATLANTA (AP) — Officials in Georgia on Tuesday voted to fire the man in charge of overseeing elections in the state’s most populous county, which was frequently in the spotlight last year after a disastrous primary and attention from then-President Donald Trump.
The Fulton County Board of Elections voted 3-2 during a sometimes contentious video conference to terminate Rick Barron. Before taking the vote, the board heard from elections department staff who expressed support for Barron, as well as some county residents who said he needed to go.