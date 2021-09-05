Fulton County board of commissioners OK decorum ordinance

ATLANTA (AP) — Commissioners in Georgia's most populous county have approved a decorum ordinance after a July meeting got a bit testy.

The Fulton County Board of Commissioners on Wednesday voted to approve the measure, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported. It requires commissioners and staff members to “treat each other and the public in a dignified, courteous and respectful manner; value all opinions; be tolerant of others and; recognize that inappropriate behavior damages the perception of the County.”

Commissioner Liz Hausmann proposed the legislation after Commissioner Marvin Arrington Jr. used an expletive during a July discussion on public safety spending and resolving the court backlog caused by the coronavirus pandemic. Arrington became impassioned while arguing that the district attorney and sheriff needed more money, the newspaper reported.

Arrington, the sole vote against the new ordinance, said he felt targeted by the policy.

“What may be offensive may not be offensive to another,” he said. “There is no opportunity for self-correction or doesn’t give credit if someone self-corrects.”

Hausmann said a prior decorum policy “had no teeth.”

Under the new rules, a commissioner who feels the policy has been violated should raise a point of order. Then the commission chair will rule or allow the whole board to decide by majority vote. The commissioner accused of violating the policy will have a chance to offer a defense before the board votes. A super-majority of five votes will be required to determine a violation.

A first violation carries a fine of up to $250. A second violation within 12 months could cost $500, and a third violation in that time period would cost up to $1,000.

“I hope that we never have to use it,” Hausmann said.