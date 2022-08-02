Frustrating recovery could be hurricane harbinger for South JAY REEVES, Associated Press Aug. 2, 2022 Updated: Aug. 2, 2022 2:47 a.m.
A car passes between a pile of storm debris and a damaged home, Wednesday, July 27, 2022, nearly four months after a small tornado shattered Branch Heights, a rural housing community in Eutaw, Ala.
Eula Dell Lanier peers through a screen door into her damaged home, Wednesday, July 27, 2022, nearly four months after a small tornado shattered Branch Heights, a rural housing community in Eutaw, Ala.
Plywood covers the window of a damaged home, Wednesday, July 27, 2022, nearly four months after a small tornado shattered Branch Heights, a rural housing community in Eutaw, Ala.
Anita Lewis, executive director of the Greene County Housing Authority, discusses the difficult recovery from a tornado earlier in the year at Branch Heights, a rural housing community, in Eutaw, Ala., Thursday, June 23, 2022.
A Bible rests on a table as Eula Dell Lanier watches television in her apartment, Wednesday, July 27, 2022, nearly four months after a small tornado shattered Branch Heights, a rural housing community in Eutaw, Ala.
Eula Dell Lanier walks past her storm-damaged home, Wednesday, July 27, 2022, nearly four months after a small tornado shattered Branch Heights, a rural housing community in Eutaw, Ala.
EUTAW, Ala. (AP) — There’s not much in Greene County, a place that stands out even in impoverished west Alabama for its neediness. So the tornado that settled down upon one of its most densely populated areas, a housing community full of seniors and low-income families, felt like a particularly cruel blow.
Swirling winds ripped roofs off apartments, toppled walls and shattered windows. Eula Dell Lanier, 64, cried out to God as her home came apart. “I was calling Jesus as the walls were coming down,” she said.