From battlefield to Tokyo: Combat vets vie at Paralympics TIM SULLIVAN, Associated Press Sep. 7, 2021 Updated: Sep. 7, 2021 11:18 a.m.
FREMONT, Ind. (AP) — The bald, broad-shouldered cyclist has spent years remembering a nighttime road in a faraway city. He can still describe the city’s narrow streets and crushing heat. He talks about the dead end that forced his convoy turn around.
And the explosion.