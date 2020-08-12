Friends of Ridgefield Library accepting book donations

The Friends of the Ridgefield Library will resume accepting book donations every Saturday morning starting Aug. 15. The Friends of the Ridgefield Library will resume accepting book donations every Saturday morning starting Aug. 15. Photo: Contributed Photo Photo: Contributed Photo Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Friends of Ridgefield Library accepting book donations 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

The Friends of the Ridgefield Library will resume accepting book donations every Saturday morning starting this weekend, Aug. 15.

Hours will be 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., and donations must be brought to the doors outside the main program room on the library’s lower level. Donations will be accepted through the library’s lower level program room doors only. There is no access from the lower level to the rest of the library.

All book donors must wear masks fully covering nose and mouth. To maintain safety, Friends volunteers are not permitted to handle bags or boxes of books in any way. All books will be quarantined for 72 hours before being sorted for future sale. The staff suggests people visit the Library’s website — www.ridgefieldlibrary.org — for detailed information before planning a visit to donate.

Books that are donated to the Friends of the Ridgefield Library are sold at their book sales in May and October. The Friends also sell books online through their Amazon storefront.

Support from the Friends allows the library to provide special programs and services for all ages, including the annual Summer Reading Program, the autumn Scholarly Series, monthly Poetry Discussion Group, Book Club Corner collection and much more.