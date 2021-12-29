Friendly family man's 50-year secret: He was fugitive, too BY JOHN SEEWER and JENNIFER McDERMOTT, Associated Press Dec. 29, 2021 Updated: Dec. 29, 2021 8:22 a.m.
In this photo provided by Bob Van Wert, Tom Randele, whose real name according to authorities is Ted Conrad, tends to golf clubs, in September 2012, in Ayer, Mass. Conrad, a former Ohio bank teller-turned-thief, lived for decades under a different name in suburban Boston. Conrad died in May 2021.
In this photo provided by Bob Van Wert, Tom Randele, whose real name according to authorities is Ted Conrad, stands for a photograph at an entrance to the 2018 U.S. Open Golf Tournament at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club, in Southampton, N.Y. According to authorities, Conrad, a former Ohio bank teller-turned-thief, lived for decades under a different name in suburban Boston. Conrad died in May 2021.
Just before Thomas Randele died, his wife of nearly 40 years asked his golfing buddies and his co-workers from the dealerships where he sold cars to come by their home.
They gathered to say goodbye to a guy they called one of the nicest people they’d ever known — a devoted family man who gushed about his daughter, a golfer who never bent the rules, a friend to so many that a line stretched outside the funeral home a week later.
