Friend says slain woman in Indiana had a ‘heart of gold’

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — A friend of a woman whose remains were discovered in southwestern Indiana more than a year after her slaying says she was selfless and loved spreading joy to others.

Authorities found 29-year-old Evonne Pullen dead and buried earlier this month in a detached garage of an Evansville home. Police said it appears there was an attempt to conceal her body and that it had been there for an extended period. Three people have been charged in connection with Pullen’s killing.

Pullen’s friend, Catherine Williams, told the Evansville Courier & Press on Monday that she admired the Winchester woman’s “heart of gold” despite hardships.

Williams says that Pullen’s family is not ready to speak out. She says she’s working with them to ensure that her friend gets justice.

