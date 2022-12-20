Freezing rain and snow snarl travel in Pacific Northwest

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Heavy snow, freezing rain and sleet have disrupted travel across the Pacific Northwest, causing widespread flight cancellations and delays and creating dangerous driving conditions in the region stretching from Vancouver, Canada, down through Washington state and Oregon.
As of early Tuesday afternoon, no flights were departing from the Vancouver's YVR, airport authorities said, citing severe snowfall. Mass cancelations occurred overnight and are expected to continue through the day and week ahead.