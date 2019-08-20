Free homemade dog biscuits to raise funds for Pets for Vets

Evan Schwartz, a rising senior and honors student at John Jay High School, is helping to increase awareness for the needs of veterans and shelter animals through his upcoming fundraiser at the Pet Valu store in Ridgefield. He will be collecting donations for Pets for Vets’ ROAR-Ridgefield-CT Chapter, a 501c(3) non-profit organization whose mission is to match shelter animals with the companion needs of veterans in the area.

Evan’s goal is to raise over $500 for this charitable organization.

He will be at the Ridgefield Pet Valu store located at 125 Danbury Rd, Ridgefield, on Saturday, August 31 from noon to 2 pm. Evan will be giving away free home-made dog biscuits, while supplies last, to any dog owners who wants to take a tasty treat for his or her pet. He will also be passing out literature explaining about Pets for Vets and how they help local veterans adjust back to civilian life. Evan will be collecting donations for Pets for Vets’ ROAR-Ridgefield-CT Chapter at this event.

“I wanted to find a way to give back to veterans who have given so much to this country,” Evan said. “I have a dog and two cats at home and they are such an important part of my family. I wanted to help foster this bond between veterans and shelter animals.”

Pets for Vets’ ROAR-Ridgefield-CT Chapter is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization created to improve the lives of both Veterans and animals by bringing them together in a thoughtful, caring way. The enduring bond humans share with animals has the power to reduce suffering, mitigate loneliness, improve mental well-being and bridge the gap between ourselves and others. For our returning troops, these benefits are especially important to help ease the transition into civilian life.

Their goal is to give back to the brave servicemen and women who have given everything to our country, while finding homes for deserving shelter pets. By matching the right pet with the right Veteran, everyone wins! Shelter animals receive a second chance at life and Veterans receive a second chance at health and happiness.