Foxtrot Home opens on Main Street

Foxtrot Home has opened its doors on Ridgefield’s historic Main Street.

The antique and vintage gift shop opened at 622 Main Street next to Tony’s Corner Deli on July 12.

The business, which also offers home decor, garden enhancements, and autentico paint, held a table at Summerfest in Ballard Park on July 20.

According to Coldwell Banker’s listing of the commercial property earlier this year, the storefront is “perfect for a retail or service business that is just starting out with a limited budget.”

The Realtor website also pointed out the businesses location’s “excellent exposure” to traffic on three of Ridgefield’s busiest streets: Main Street, Danbury Road (Route 35), and Route 116 (North Salem Road.

“Even out-of-towners are familiar with this location,” Coldwell wrote. “This is critical for a business’ success.”

The space has been used as an antique shop, a clothing boutique, a craft and collectible shop, a sign-maker’s workshop, and a seasonal gift shop.

“Great for a landscaper, tradesperson, handyman, or anyone whose business will benefit from great visibility,” Coldwell said.

More on Foxtrot

According to the business’ Facebook page, Foxtrot Home has another storefront at Mongers Market in Bridgeport that is open at 4 p.m. on Sundays.

The Ridgefield location is open 10-4 on Thursday and Friday and 10-2 on Saturday.

“We are curators of vintage and antique furnishings and decor to compliment your home,” the business wrote on its Facebook page. “We specialize in artfully re-imagining furniture with one of a kind heirloom finishes. Let us breathe new life into an old treasure or help curate home decor items that put the heart back in your home. We are official stockists of Autentico Paint & Products, Scrubby Soaps plus more.”

For more information, visit www.foxtrothome.com.