Fourth skeleton discovered in Ridgefield

Tania Grgurich, right, clinical associate professor of diagnostic imagining, places a recentlty unearthed human skull, seen here covered by a cloth, into position in preparation for a CT scan at Quinnipiac University. She works with science student Zachary Gurahian, of Westport.

And then there were four.

State archaeologist Dr. Nicholas Bellantoni has uncovered a fourth skeleton in Ridgefield that he believes could be the remains of someone who fought in the town’s Revolutionary War battle in April 1777.

The newest discovery also yielded 28 brass buttons, according to the Ridgefield Historical Society, and those artifacts will undergo testing by a team of forensic experts at the University of Connecticut, Quinnipiac University, Yale University, the University of Florida and the University of California-Santa Cruz.

“With permission and assurance” that the effort would not destabilize the foundation, “we continued a very difficult excavation, under tunneling for almost three feet to remove the new person (Burial No. 4),” Dr. Bellantoni said. “We were able to remove this individual completely and he turned out to be most interesting. Burial No. 4 had 28 brass buttons associated throughout his chest and arms, including cuff buttons. All buttons were badly corroded and need to be cleaned in the lab to look for insignia.”

“We would like to figure out who these people were and what their life histories were,” Dr. Bellantoni told UConn Today in a recent interview. “We might even be lucky enough to get to the point to be able to identify some of them in terms of actual family names.”

In December 2019, three skeletons had been discovered as the result of construction work in a basement. The first set of bones were removed by the state medical examiner’s office and determined to be ancient.

Dr. Bellantoni was called in to assess the site and discovered two more skeletons of equal age at some distance from the first. All of them were described as robust young men.

Working with the Ridgefield Historical Society, which provided context for the discovery in relation to the Battle of Ridgefield, Dr. Bellantoni proceeded to uncover the two additional skeletons that were buried somewhat haphazardly, but in the Christian tradition (on their backs, feet to the east).

The extraction of the bones was difficult because of the hard packed soil surrounding the second and third skeletons and concerns about the stability of the site led to a delay in removing one of the skeletons, Dr. Bellantoni said.

Work resumed in January to retrieve this skeleton — designated “Burial No. 2” — and it turned out that there was yet another individual, further under the foundation.

Throughout the process of retrieval and study, Dr. Bellantoni emphasized the care and respect that is being accorded these unknown 18th century men’s remains. Whether it can be determined that they were in fact soldiers, and on which side of the conflict, are questions still to be answered, but indications are that these remains have much to reveal.

“We’re not 100 percent sure but I think it’s safe to say we’re 85 to 90 percent sure or we wouldn’t be here,” said Bellantoni at a press conference in Ridgefield last month. “There are a lot of things that could disprove our hypothesis that these men were soldiers but I have yet to find any of those things.”

The Ridgefield Historical Society will provide financial support for the forensic work and for the eventual reinterment of the remains. Should they prove to be fallen soldiers of The Crown, they may be repatriated.

State Historian Walter Woodward, who has also been involved in the project since the beginning, has informed the British Consulate of the discovery and will keep consular officials apprised of developments. If the studies reveal these were Americans, efforts will be made to more precisely identify them and then determine where their final resting places should be.

A special Battle of Ridgefield fund has been established by the Ridgefield Historical Society and donations to help identify and honor the men who died on Ridgefield’s battleground are welcome. Donations may be made online at ridgefieldhistoricalsociety.org or checks may be sent to the Ridgefield Historical Society, with the notation “Battle of Ridgefield,” 4 Sunset Lane, Ridgefield.

For more information about the skeletons and updates on research, visit ridgefieldhistoricalsociety.org or call 203-438-5821.