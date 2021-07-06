Fourth of July fireworks in Ridgefield go off with a bang Shayla Colon July 6, 2021 Updated: July 6, 2021 3:34 p.m.
The town’s annual fireworks display kicked off at Ridgefield High School’s Tiger Hollow Stadium on July 5.
Scott Mullin / Hearst Connecticut Media
Violet Nosenzo, 3, of Ridgefield, bats around a balloon at the town’s annual fireworks display, which kicked off at Ridgefield High School’s Tiger Hollow Stadium on July 5.
Scott Mullin / Hearst Connecticut Media
Paula Ardissone creates a trail of bubbles at the town’s annual fireworks display, which kicked off at Ridgefield High School’s Tiger Hollow Stadium on July 5.
Scott Mullin / Hearst Connecticut Media
Katharine Dell, of Ridgefield, enjoys the festivities at the town’s annual fireworks display, which kicked off at Ridgefield High School’s Tiger Hollow Stadium on July 5.
Scott Mullin / For Hearst Connecticut Media
An attendant flies the American flag at the town’s annual fireworks display, which kicked off at Ridgefield High School’s Tiger Hollow Stadium on July 5.
Scott Mullin / For Hearst Connecticut Media
Olivia Nazworth, of Ridgefield, wears a decorative face to the town’s annual fireworks display, which kicked off at Ridgefield High School’s Tiger Hollow Stadium on July 5.
Scott Mullin / For Hearst Connecticut Media
Kohana Domejczyk, 2, of Ridgefield, waves a sparkler at the town’s annual fireworks display, which kicked off at Ridgefield High School’s Tiger Hollow Stadium on July 5.
Scott Mullin / For Hearst Connecticut Media
RIDGEFIELD — The town’s annual fireworks display went off with a bang this year as residents filed into Tiger Hollow Stadium to celebrate Independence Day.
The fireworks took place on Monday night. And while other town events have been canceled due to pandemic restrictions, First Selectman Rudy Marconi said he was “excited” to see the town tradition restored.