BALTIMORE (AP) — Four people were shot in three separate incidents early Sunday in Baltimore.

The Baltimore Sun reports that the first shooting happened at about 12:30 a.m. when police officers patrolling a street in Fells Point heard what they believed to be fireworks. They found two men in their 20s with gunshot wounds. Both were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Moments later, police got a call about a shooting victim a few blocks away, There, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound to the head. He was hospitalized and is in serious but stable condition, police said.

Just after 1 a.m., a shooting victim walked into a Baltimore hospital. The 30-year-old man told police he’d been robbed and shot in his left arm in Southwest Baltimore.