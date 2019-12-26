Four million dollar homes sold in Ridgefield week before Christmas

7 Lynch Brook Lane in Ridgefield. 7 Lynch Brook Lane in Ridgefield. Photo: Realtor.com Photo: Realtor.com Image 1 of / 10 Caption Close Four million dollar homes sold in Ridgefield week before Christmas 1 / 10 Back to Gallery

Seven houses, three condominiums, and two townhouses worth a total of $8,837,783 changed hands in deeds filed with Town Clerk Wendy Lionetti from Dec. 18 to Dec. 23. Ridgefield property transfers include:

213 Ramapoo Road: John and Rhonda Gentry to Peter and Clara Zhang of South Salem, N.Y., Dec. 18, $610,000.

130 Lakeside Drive: Diane Bylicky to Joseph Nardone of White Plains, N.Y., Dec. 18, $465,000.

171 Mountain Road: Trust of Michael Jancz to David Tatge and Jennifer Mathy, Dec. 18, $420,000.

43 Lawson Lane (Casagmo): Amarjeet Sawhney to Scott and Debra Nolen of Saw Mill Road, Dec. 19, $162,756.

124 Silver Spring Road: Timothy and Diana Bunt to Eric and Rebecca Weaver of Simpaug Turnpike of Redding, Dec. 19, $1,550,000.

500 Main Street (Unit 9): Elms Development Co LLC of Main Street to Timothy and Diana Bunt, Dec. 20, $1,414,000.

4 Apple Lane (Fox Hill): Melanie Taylor to George and Evelyn Schulz, Dec. 20, $182,000.

146 Eleven Levels Road: Lee Saltz to Justin and Alexis Bolnik of Harrison, N.Y., Dec. 20, $735,000.

500 Main Street (Unit 8): Elms Development Co LLC of Main Street to TMC Main Street Holdings LLC, Dec. 20, $1,413,027.

53 Lakeside Drive: Wilmington Savings Fund of Houston, Texas to Isaac Gonzalez of Woodside, N.Y., Dec. 23, $199,000.

12 Quincy Close (Casagmo): Giancarlo Crocetti and Younhee Shin to Ziwei Dang and Yu Yue of Grove Street, Dec. 23, $249,000.

7 Lynch Brook Lane: Rath Fhearr LLC of West Palm Beach, Fla., to Anthony and Danielle Maucieri of Gleason Place of Harrison, N.Y., Dec. 23, $1,437,500.