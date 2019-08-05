Four homes sell in three days in Ridgefield

Four houses worth a total of $2,246,200 changed hands in deeds filed with Town Clerk Wendy Lionetti from July 26 to July 30. Ridgefield property transfers include:

78 Crescent Drive: Margaret and Benton Delinger to Morgan Cottrell and Nino Paldan of Cremery Lane, July 26, $435,000.

66 Grove Street, Unit A-5: Eva Fontaine to Dinukshini Perera of Atlanta, Ga., July 29, $565,000.

28 Abbott Avenue: Christopher McIntosh of Victoria, Australia to Thomas and Christine Volgenau of Norwalk, July 29, $571,200.

117 Fieldcrest Drive: Edward and Natalie Pysa of Naples, Fla. to Matthew and Alyssa Buckheit of Hanover, Mass., July 30, $675,000.