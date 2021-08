RIDGEFIELD — A decorative fountain in front of Lounsbury House has been vandalized, according to the venue’s executive director.

Around 8 a.m. Thursday morning, a caretaker discovered the fountain had been toppled over and broken, prompting staff to file a report with the Ridgefield Police Department.

The fountain is part of Ridgefield’s Veterans’ Memorial Garden and was installed less than two years ago. It was donated by Richard Hastings of Hastings, Cohan & Walsh, LLP, a fellow Main Street establishment.

As a local nonprofit, Lounsbury House relies largely on the generosity of the community to manage costs associated with maintenance and preservation. Executive Director Suzanne Brennan likened the recent vandalism, however, to “taking a step backwards.”

“To come to the house this morning and see that was disheartening,” she added. “People love to take photos ... near the fountain. We (often) have little kids making wishes, tossing coins in it. … It’s a beautiful focal point for the town.”

But the site surrounding the fountain is perhaps the greatest expression of community, Brennan said. The Caudatowa Garden Club maintains the gardens there and the Marine Veterans of Fairfield County will occasionally clean the neighboring monument, which honors soldiers who served in World War II, Korea and Vietnam.

“The Veterans’ Memorial Garden holds a particularly special place in our hearts,” she said. “It's hurtful to see such an expression of disrespect … but we’ll move ahead.”

Brennan said it was unlikely that the fountain could be restored given its physical damages, but plans to replace it “as soon as possible.”

Anyone with information related to the incident is asked to call RPD’s non-emergency number at 203-438-6531.

