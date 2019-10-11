Founders Hall to host wine and cheese event Oct. 17

Tonight, Thursday, October 17th, Founders Hall is hosting ‘Wine, Cheese & Accessories,’ a fabulous night-out of socializing, shopping and self-pampering for women (and men!) of all ages from 6 - 10 PM. Tickets are $20 and can be purchased on EventBrite, by calling Founders Hall at 203-431-7000 or at the door. Attendees will have the opportunity to:

Mingle with fabulous people of all ages.

Shop at over 20 unique boutiques selling jewelry, accessories, home decor, and other great goods.

Learn about Reiki, get a neck or shoulder massage, an up-do, consult a psychic, and more.

Sip, snack and socialize while giving back to the community.

Proceeds from ticket sales will benefit Founders Hall (193 Danbury Rd.), which is a donor-supported center that offers life-long learning, fitness, fun, and friendship to people age 60 and older.

