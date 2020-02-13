Founders Hall seminar series continues Feb. 21

Our seminar series continues with three seminars about important developments in American history. On Feb. 21, Joe Ellis will discuss the background of Lincoln’s Gettysburg Address, including events that took place before Nov. 19, 1863, and myths surrounding the creation of the speech. He will also analyze the words and ideas embedded in the speech, along with the reactions of Lincoln’s contemporaries. Attendees will leave with an understanding of why the Gettysburg Address is considered one of the greatest speeches in American history and one of the top ten outstanding speeches in world history.

And on March 6, Richard Hoffmann will lead us through the journey he took in the 1960s as a young metallurgical engineer who was assigned to work on the development, testing and production of the lunar module used in the Apollo 11 mission. Learn all about the trials and tribulations of this historic feat of engineering from a primary source.

Then on March 20, Dr. Darla Shaw will discuss Rosie the Riveters and their impact on World War II.

All Founders Hall Friday afternoon seminars begin at 1 p.m. They are free and open to the public with no reservations required. Learn more about Founders Hall at founders-hall.org.