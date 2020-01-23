Debra Franceschini-Gatje, commissioner on the Ridgefield Commission on Aging, recently presented Grace Weber, Founders Hall executive director, with a donation of $1,000. According to Weber, “the generous support of the Commission on Aging makes Founders Hall programs accessible for all Ridgefield members.” The Commission on Aging identifies the needs of senior citizens living in Ridgefield and coordinates services that further their well-being. Founders Hall is a donor-supported education and recreation center for individuals age 60 and older. Ridgefielders 60 and older, and their spouse, may join Founders Hall at anytime.