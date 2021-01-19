Skip to main content
News

Founders Hall program shows way to deal with health issues for older adultsFounders Hall offers Ridgefield residents variety of programs

Lili Schroppe
Pictured is the Founders Hall logo. The communications manager at the donor-supported center for lifelong learning fitness, and fun in Ridgefield writes this column about the programs that the center has available for people age 60, and older, and which Ridgefield residents can join at any time.

Pictured is the Founders Hall logo. The communications manager at the donor-supported center for lifelong learning fitness, and fun in Ridgefield writes this column about the programs that the center has available for people age 60, and older, and which Ridgefield residents can join at any time.

Contributed photo

Most people have a vision of their future and for many, their vision includes health, happiness and activity. But, many older adults have a chronic condition, such as diabetes, or heart disease, that restricts their activities.

In fact, according to the National Council on Aging, approximately 80 percent of older adults have at least one chronic disease. How to make peace with your reality when it includes less-than-hoped-for health? According to the author of the book titled: “How to Be Sick,” Toni Bernhard, the first step is to release yourself of blame.

Here’s a thought process to try: Everyone experiences health challenges at some point. Injury, and illness are part of the human condition and life. And life is a gift, a deeply mysterious one, the author says.

If we had control over our lives, we would make sure we never get sick or injured. But we don’t have a choice over these things. All we can do is live the life we have to the fullest extent of our abilities, Bernhard adds.

When we do that, we are free to focus on what we can do, not what we can’t, the author says.

Founders Hall offers a wide variety of programs for people 60 and older. Ridgefield residents can join at any time. Visit founders-hall.org for more information.