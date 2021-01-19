Founders Hall program shows way to deal with health issues for older adultsFounders Hall offers Ridgefield residents variety of programs

Contributed photo

Most people have a vision of their future and for many, their vision includes health, happiness and activity. But, many older adults have a chronic condition, such as diabetes, or heart disease, that restricts their activities.

In fact, according to the National Council on Aging, approximately 80 percent of older adults have at least one chronic disease. How to make peace with your reality when it includes less-than-hoped-for health? According to the author of the book titled: “How to Be Sick,” Toni Bernhard, the first step is to release yourself of blame.