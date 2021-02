Contributed photo

Retiring is one of the most significant and psychologically complex life transitions a person makes. Ideally, we would spend years preparing for it, both financially and emotionally.

Unfortunately, adjusting to retirement is difficult for many people, according to marketwatch.com. They experience boredom, anxiety, restlessness and feelings of uselessness. In fact, retired men were found to be 40 percent more likely than employed men to experience depression.