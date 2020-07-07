Founders Hall making changes to keep members safe

Founders Hall logo Founders Hall logo Photo: Contributed Photo Photo: Contributed Photo Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Founders Hall making changes to keep members safe 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

The novel coronavirus, COVID-19, as of June 30, is now under control in Connecticut and Fairfield County. New cases are down dramatically and have been for several weeks. According to the town website, ridgefieldct.org, “positive COVID-19 reports for Ridgefield remain very low.”

The Connecticut stay-at-home order expired on May 20, and in mid-June Connecticut allowed some businesses and services to reopen. But as we have all learned, when businesses and organizations reopen, they do not return to their pre-pandemic mode of operation.

Hair salons, for example, have made made operational changes to reduce the risk of coronavirus transmission between and among staff and clientele. Retail stores have made changes, along with neighborhood pools and the Ridgefield Recreation Center, to cite a few examples.

And Founders Hall will make changes too. Our staff is thinking about every aspect of our building and programs, and what changes are needed to reduce the risk of coronavirus transmission. Because our members range in age 50 to 103, we feel an exceptionally strong duty to carefully reopen.

We appreciate the patience that our members have demonstrated during this difficult time. To stay current with our possible plans for the late summer and fall, visit founders-hall.org periodically.

Lili Schroppe