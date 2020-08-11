Founders Hall launches new outdoor activities

We are pleased to announce that we are launching new outdoor activities for our members this fall, starting Friday, Aug. 14. Although our fall classes will be held on Zoom starting Sept. 8, we will have social and entertainment events on Mondays and Fridays outside on our patio, under tents and umbrellas, starting on Friday, Aug. 14.

Game Day Fridays will have a different game, led by Founders Hall staff, for members to play each week. Musical Mondays will have four sessions each Monday, with a variety of music or other entertainment scheduled. We are very excited and grateful to have musicians from the Western Connecticut Youth Orchestra and the Ridgefield Symphony Orchestra on the schedule, along with native Ridgefielder Jacob Litt and a Founders Hall favorite, Billy Michael.

Both Monday and Friday events require reservations, which can be made by calling Founders Hall at 203-431-7000. All games and entertainment will be socially distant and follow COVID-19 protocols, including mandatory face coverings. Detailed protocols and member requirements are in the fall coursebook, which was mailed to all members in late July. In the event of rain or other inclement weather, Musical Mondays will move to Tuesdays, but Game Day Fridays will be canceled.

Ridgefield residents age 60 and over, along with their spouse, are welcome to join Founders Hall at any time. Visit founders-hall.org or call us during regular business hours to learn more.