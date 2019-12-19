Founders Hall kicks off community seminar series

Founders Hall is kicking off the new year with an interesting and informative community seminar series. On select Fridays in January, February and March guest speakers and instructors will teach a variety of subjects at 1 p.m. These seminars are free and open to the public.

The series kicks off on Jan. 17 when Regional Hospice’s Martha Morris, LMSW, will discuss the topic “Resiliency in the Second Half of Life: Changing the Conversation.” This uplifting discussion will challenge attendees to change their own inner second-half-of-life-conversation to focus on openness, personal growth and resilience. She will provide tools and strategies to feel more open and less fearful about what the next chapter of life has in store.

Morris is a dynamic speaker who combines humor with her expertise as a licensed master social worker to inspire and educate.

On Feb. 7, the topic is “Be Informed on World Cancer Day” with Dr. Robert Cooper, Suzanne Murdoch, Darla Shaw and Ben Shaw. And on Feb. 21, Joe Ellis will present “The Background and Analysis of Lincoln’s Gettysburg Address.”

These seminars, and additional ones on March 6 and 20, are open to the Ridgefield community. Visit founders-hall.org for more information.