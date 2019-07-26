Founders Hall hosts woodwind-piano chamber music concert

On Friday, Aug. 2, at 1 p.m. Founders Hall is thrilled to host the Tri-County Musicians for a special Woodwind-Piano Chamber Music Performance.

The talented performers include Carol Jensen (Flute), Jim Thoensen (Oboe), Julie Woogen (Clarinet), Josh Auerbach (Bassoon) and Carl Tichler (Piano). Together, they will be performing various scores by composers Carl Maria Von Weber, Francis Poulenc and Richard Strauss.

This performance is open to the public, so please join us for an afternoon of beautiful music and community comradery. Founders Hall, located at 193 Danbury Road, is a donor-supported education and recreation center for people age 60 and older. For more information about the performance, please call 203-431-7000 or email us at foundershall@founders-hall.org.

Michelle McQueen