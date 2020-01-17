Founders Hall hosts panel discussion on cancer

Multiple perspectives about a topic can collectively provide a complete picture. That’s the idea behind a panel discussion Founders Hall is holding about cancer on Friday, Feb. 7, at 1 p.m. This panel discussion, timed to coincide with World Cancer Day, will celebrate the research and progress that has been made in the fight against cancer.

“Be Informed on World Cancer Day” panelists are Dr. Robert Cooper, retired Danbury Hospital oncologist/hematologist with over 40 years of experience and current Chairman of Ann’s Place; Rudy Spannaus, MA, counselor and Ann’s Place support group facilitator; Dr. Darla Shaw, a three-time cancer patient; and Ben Shaw, Dr. Shaw’s husband and caregiver. Each panelist will talk about their area of expertise with cancer and address questions from the audience, hopefully leading to an open and honest discussion.

This event is free and open to the public, and no RSVP is necessary. Also on Feb. 7, at 3 p.m., Boy Scout Pablo Carmona is presenting his Eagle Scout project, a raised garden bed and steps in the Founders Hall garden, to members and the public.

Founders Hall membership is free to all Ridgefield residents age 60 and over, and their spouses. For more information, visi founders-hall.org.