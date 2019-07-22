Founders Hall hosts Szabo’s Seafood Truck

This Friday, July 26, Szabo’s Seafood Truck will be rolling into Founders Hall from 12:30 to 2 p.m.

Dan Szabo was pulling lobster traps out on Long Island Sound at the tender age of 8. Whether a sea or land lover, there’s food for every palate at Szabo’s Seafood Truck. Come to enjoy fish and chips, salads or their signature burger. Seating will be available outside and inside. All are welcome!

The event is sponsored by Chipman, Mazzucco, Emerson Attorneys at Law.

Founders Hall, a donor-supported education and recreation center for people age 60 and older, is located at 193 Danbury Road.

For more information, call 203-431-7000, email Founderhall@founders-hall.org or visit founders-hall.org.

Michelle McQueen