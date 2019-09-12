Founders Hall fall semester is in full swing

Last week, on Sept. 9, Founders Hall, located at 193 Danbury Road, began its fall semester. The center for lifelong learning, fitness, fun, and friendship for those aged 60+ currently has more than 3,700 members who enjoy academic, fitness, art, and several social programs. Three new academic programs were added this semester, two of which are literature courses and one that is a self-exploration course. In total, there are 101 exciting opportunities this semester. Any Ridgefield resident who is 60-years or older can join Founders Hall free of charge.

Founders Hall Seminar Series, sponsored by Union Savings Bank, is open to the public. This week on Friday, Sept. 20, at 1 p.m., please join Founders Hall member, Kriszta Venczel, for her seminar about Vietnam. During the seminar, she will share her experiences, in pictures and words, of her travels in Vietnam. She will detail the country’s rich history, friendly people, beautiful scenery, and good food. Kriszta visited out-of-the-way places to meet and interact with local people. During her travels, she also tried her hand at their handicrafts, and listened to countless stories which she will discuss.

For more information about the Vietnam seminar or Founders Hall in general, please call 203-431-7000 or email us at foundershall@founders-hall.org.

Michelle McQueen