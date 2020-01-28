Founders Hall encourages members to stay connected with technology

People who are turning 70 in 2020 were born in 1950. Think of all the technological advances that have been made in the last 70 years, or even the last 25 years, when this cohort was in its mid-40s.

The World Wide Web opened to the public in 1991 and was in most U.S. households by 2001. Mobile phones became commonly used in the mid-to-late 1990s, and Apple launched the first iPhone in 2007. Since then, the rate of innovation has sped up, requiring people to constantly adapt to new technologies.

At Founders Hall, we encourage our members to learn new applications and platforms as they become available. We offer classes in iPhone, iPad, Microsoft Word, Photoshop, and Google Docs. We also have a computer lab and drop-in hours for asking questions and getting help. Our theory is that people who are familiar with current technologies and products are more likely to connect with other people in a variety of age ranges for many different purposes, such as volunteer work or staying in touch with grandchildren. And connection is the antidote to isolation and loneliness, an all-too-common problem among senior citizens.

Visit founders-hall.org to learn more about our programs for people 60+.