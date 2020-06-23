Founders Hall continues to offer classes via Zoom

Resilience and adaptability — these two traits have served Founders Hall members and instructors well during the COVID-19 crisis. About two weeks after we closed our doors on March 11, we began offering classes using Zoom. Very few of us had used Zoom before so there was a learning curve, but we stuck with it. We overcame the logistical challenges and gradually added classes to the schedule. By mid-June we held 20 fitness classes and 12 academic classes weekly, plus a monthly book discussion led by the Ridgefield Library.

Approximately 950 email addresses were used each week to access our Zoom programs. These classes have been extremely important to our members during the pandemic. They have studied music and art, built strength with fitness classes, developed their bridge skills and learned about the art of the Broadway musical, just to name a few. Through our virtual travel classes they “visited” Italy, Japan and the Arctic. And we are thrilled to announce that this past Monday, June 22, we kicked off a summer semester of online classes.

If you are a Founders Hall member who would like to participate in our these programs, please contact us at 203-431-7000.

Lili Schroppe