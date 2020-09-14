Founders Hall: Music Mondays, Game Day Fridays underway

Our new outdoor events are underway — Music Mondays and Game Day Fridays. While intended to be social opportunities, we are cognizant of the fact that these events are also good for members’ health.

Music has many positive effects on mental health and well-being. Games do too, but in a slightly different way. Like skeletal muscles, the human brain is susceptible to the “use it or lose it” hazard. Games are thought-provoking, and that mental stimulation is like exercise for your brain — specifically working your memory and language functions, your attention span and your spatial ability. Playing games frequently can even reduce the risk of developing Alzheimer’s disease.

Rotating among a variety of games is a great way to keep your brain in shape as different games challenge your brain in different ways. On Fridays the staff selects, plans and leads our games on the patio. So far we have played Minute to Win It, Scattergories and Bingo.

There are more to come — check our website (founders-hall.org) or call to inquire. Seating is limited, so please call to reserve your spot — 203-431-7000. We are grateful to The Greens at Cannondale and Wilton Meadows for supporting these events.