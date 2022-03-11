Former student protest leader becomes Chile's president EVA VERGARA, Associated Press March 11, 2022
1 of12 Chile's new President Gabriel Boric wears the presidential sash after his swearing-in ceremony at Congress in Valparaiso, Chile, Friday, March 11, 2022. Natacha Pisarenko/AP Show More Show Less
2 of12 Chile's new President Gabriel Boric, left, raises his fist as outgoing President Sebastian Pinera applauds during Boric's swearing-in ceremony at Congress in Valparaiso, Chile, Friday, March 11, 2022. Esteban Felix/AP Show More Show Less 3 of12
4 of12 Chile's new President Gabriel Boric waves from a car on his inauguration day in Valparaiso, Chile, Friday, March 11, 2022. Natacha Pisarenko/AP Show More Show Less
5 of12 Chile's new President Gabriel Boric, right, embraces Argentina's President Alberto Fernandez after his swearing-in ceremony at Congress in Valparaiso, Chile, Friday, March 11, 2022. Esteban Felix/AP Show More Show Less 6 of12
7 of12 Chile's new President Gabriel Boric, holding hands with his partner Irina Karamanos, left, talks to a supporter after his swearing-in ceremony as he leaves Congress in Valparaiso, Chile, Friday, March 11, 2022. Natacha Pisarenko/AP Show More Show Less
8 of12 Chile's new President Gabriel Boric and his wife Irina Karamanos wave on his inauguration day at Congress in Valparaiso, Chile, Friday, March 11, 2022. Natacha Pisarenko/AP Show More Show Less 9 of12
10 of12 People gather for the inauguration of Chile's new President Gabriel Boric as he leaves Congress after he was sworn-in, in Valparaiso, Chile, Friday, March 11, 2022. Natacha Pisarenko/AP Show More Show Less
11 of12 Chile's new President Gabriel Boric, left, is embraced by outgoing President Sebastian Pinera during Boric's swearing-in ceremony at Congress in Valparaiso, Chile, Friday, March 11, 2022. Esteban Felix/AP Show More Show Less
12 of12
SANTIAGO, Chile (AP) — Left-leaning former student leader Gabriel Boric was sworn in as Chile's new president on Friday, vowing to oversee a political and economic renovation of a nation shaken by repeated massive protests over inequality in recent years despite a relatively vibrant economy.
At 36, Boric is the youngest president in the history of the South American nation — one who was only 4 years old when democracy returned following a 17-year military dictatorship that both bloodied and set the groundwork for modern Chile.